"The USA is about consistency and reproducibility of results",Ukrainian agrarian expert Dmytro Rozhko about the USmarket

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In the California section, we tell you about Dmytro Rozhko.

Profile: Dmytro Rozhko is a Ukrainian entrepreneur who lives and operates in California. Dmytro is an expert in agribusiness, strategic consulting, and infrastructure and production project management. He works at the intersection of the agricultural sector, investment, risk management, and business development in the face of economic instability and market transformation.

For his contribution to the development of entrepreneurship and the agricultural sector, Dmytro Rozhko was awarded the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Prize. In the United States, he is already a well-known agricultural expert.

In today's agricultural sector, not only production performance but also the ability to think strategically, work with different markets, and adapt management models to global conditions are becoming increasingly important. It is in this logic that Dmytro Rozhko, a Ukrainian entrepreneur, consultant, and expert who has been working at the intersection of agribusiness, strategic consulting, and infrastructure project management for many years,develops his professional trajectory.

Rozhko is known in Ukraine as a top expert in the field of agribusiness and strategic support of enterprises, as well as a person who thinks in international logic. His professional interest is not only in the Ukrainian agricultural sector, but also in American expertise, which Rozhko is currently developing in California.

"The US is about consistency and reproducibility of results. Here, business is built around processes and data. Ukraine is much more lively and dynamic: quick decisions, intuition, and constant adaptation to change. These are two different logics, and the greatest value, in my opinion, is in understanding this difference," says Dmytro Rozhko.

According to Rozhko, in the US, agricultural and manufacturing businesses operate on the principle of long-term contracts, risk insurance, financial planning for years to come, and clear operational discipline.

It is this experience that he is studying and adapting for companies that operate between different markets or plan to go international. This includes implementing data management systems, planning resource consumption, optimizing the use of water, fertilizers, machinery, logistics, and personnel. As a result, the business gets not just an increase in production, but a more predictable financial result, stability and the ability to attract investment, which is often a key factor in the modern agricultural sector.

"In the United States, agribusiness is primarily about risk management and long-term stability: regulations, quality standards, and contractual discipline. In Ukraine, it means working in conditions of constant uncertainty, where speed and flexibility are often more important than an ideal structure. Therefore, the approaches between these markets cannot be simply copied - they need to be adapted to ourselves or adapted to them," he emphasizes.

In this context, Dmytro Rozhko's international activities look like an example of an expert bridge between the two environments. On the one hand, he has a good understanding of the Ukrainian agricultural business model, its strengths, crisis resilience, and ability to quickly rebuild. On the other hand, he is increasingly working with the American market, where standardization, process, analytics, predictability, and reputational stability are key.

According to Rozhko, the main problem of most agricultural and manufacturing businesses is not technology or equipment, but management. Many companies have land, equipment, people, and a market, but they don't have a system for managing finances, risks, and processes, which is why they lose a significant portion of their profits.

In such cases, his job is to build a business management structure: financial models, cost control systems, investment planning, logistics and operational process optimization. As a result, companies often get not an increase in turnover, but an increase in profitability, which is much more important for investors and business owners.

In the United States, Dmytro Rozhko is gradually developing a high-level advisory service that focuses not on the operational management of individual companies, but on strategic issues of business development, investment, risk management, and infrastructure solutions.

His consulting includes business model analysis, project structuring, investment feasibility assessment, operational process optimization, resource, water, logistics, and cost management, as well as building management systems that allow businesses to operate in a predictable and scalable manner. In fact, it is a level of strategic consulting where decisions are made not at the level of individual operations, but at the level of business architecture, investment strategy, and long-term development of companies.