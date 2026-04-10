In the California section, we are telling you about Viktor Peshekhonov , a top-level Ukrainian engineer and CTO of GreenMix, a company that develops technologies for precision fertilization through irrigation systems and digital management of green infrastructure. It's no coincidence that we're talking about him today, as his fertigation technology solution can reduce water use, cut fertilizer losses, and reduce environmental pollution, which makes such developments particularly relevant for California.

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In California, where water scarcity, irrigation efficiency, and environmental impact on infrastructure have long been part of the state's agenda, not just green solutions but technologies that can produce measurable results are gaining in value. One of these developments is being created by Ukrainian engineer and CTO of GreenMix, Viktor Peshekhonov, who is one of the top landscape specialists in Ukraine.

Viktor Peshekhonov, CTO of GreenMix

His work is at the intersection of engineering, automation, and environmental efficiency. Peshekhonov is the developer of GreenMix technology, a system for precise application of liquid fertilizers through irrigation, which is designed to solve several critical problems of the landscape industry in California: water overuse, fertilizer leaching, pollution of drainage systems and reduced plant nutrition efficiency.

The traditional approach to caring for green spaces is often based on the use of granular fertilizers, which dissolve slowly, are unevenly absorbed, and are largely simply washed away with water. As a result, some of the substances do not reach the root zone, but end up in drainage, groundwater, and urban runoff. For California, this is not only a service economy issue, but also an environmental issue: Urban runoff has long been viewed by regulators as an important source of pollution to waterways and coastal environments.

GreenMix offers a different logic. The technology operates on the principle of short injection: liquid fertilizer is fed into the irrigation system only in the first 3-5 minutes, when the soil absorbs water best and nutrients can reach the root zone most effectively. After that, the system is flushed with clean water. This model avoids a constant concentration of fertilizers in the irrigation cycle, significantly reducing the risk of leaching and losses.

A well-known Ukrainian engineer in the US develops GreenMix technology that can reduce water waste and pollution in California

According to market participants, one of the key problems of the California landscape industry is not only the volume of water used, but also its inefficient use: overflow, runoff, uneven distribution and attempts to "catch up" with additional watering. This is where GreenMix has a systemic effect: more precise plant nutrition reduces the need for excessive watering, and therefore increases overall irrigation efficiency.

Another important area is the work with recycled water, which is widely used in California but often has a high pH and salts that negatively affect soil structure and nutrient availability. In combination with slightly acidic liquid fertilizers, GreenMix can partially buffer these effects in the root zone, improving nutrient uptake and reducing the negative impact on the soil. In practical terms, this means healthier soil, better water penetration and less surface runoff.

In a professional environment, it is also important that GreenMix is not just a single device, but an element of a broader technological model. It's about transforming landscape maintenance from a manual, fragmented process into a managed system where you can control the dosage, maintenance history, effectiveness of solutions, and the condition of the facility as a whole. For the market, this means moving from craft to engineering and management logic.

Viktor Peshekhonov's role in this process is key. As CTO of GreenMix, he is responsible not only for the engineering architecture of the solution itself, but also for the logic of its integration into real-world operational scenarios. It is this approach-when technology is created not "in a laboratory for presentation," but for real problems of the field, soil, water, service, and budget-that forms an example of applied engineering expertise.

Today, California does not need declarative "green" ideas, but solutions that can combine economy, ecology and control. GreenMix looks exactly like this type of technology. If the system shows scalable results, it can be important not only for the landscape business but also for a broader model of resource-responsible territory management.